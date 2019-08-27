Western Tech gets a visit from the augmented reality mobile lab
Desktop platforms created in Silicon Valley
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 'Z-Space Mobile Lab' stopped at Western Technical College on Monday.
'Augmented Reality' uses headgear to add computer generated information to a display of a real world environment. The mobile lab offers applications in virtual cadavers, animal and plant sciences, and auto service.
The Regional Director with Z-Space, Pat Salstrand, says the platform has the ability to greatly increase accessibility for classroom learning.
"What we can do is provide a platform where instructors and students can work with content that they don't always have access to in the classroom," said Salstrand.
Z-Space is the only company in the world that provides screen-based mixed reality technology.
