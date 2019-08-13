State-of-the-art manufacturing lab completed at MSC

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The first phase of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing building in Winona is completed and Minnesota State College Southeast celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.

The new CNC Precision Machine Tool Lab uses a variety of the latest technology to perform very small and precise cuts to different products.

The new lab is part of the school's 'Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure Initiative', and the Dean of Trade and Technology says this is the first advanced equipment building of many more to come.

"One year from today, I'm hoping that we're standing here again showing you a brand new multi-axis, robot, auto-mated manufacturing lab to really bring us home to having some of the most advanced training technology and curriculum in the state of Minnesota," said Travis Thul.

Almost $600,000 have been raised to help refurbish and equip technical lab spaces at MSC.

The new Precision tool lab opens to students in the fall.

