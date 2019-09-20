Largest job fair in Western Wisconsin hosts 75 employers
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - One of the biggest job fairs in Wisconsin offered new career opportunities and training to our community.
The Onalaska OmniCenter is held the Coulee Region Job Fair on Thursday, where 75 different employers set up shop looking to hire both full and part-time positions.
Each business at the event had to meet federal and state employment standards, making sure those who applied get fair wages and overtime pay.
Employers came from near and far to fill employment needs and help prepare job seekers for the workforce.
"We get a wide variety of employers, all the way from Wisconsin Dells to Westby, Arcadia, the La Crosse Area. It's our 3rd annual and it gets bigger every year," said Business Services Coordinator for Western Wisconsin Workforce Development, Kevin Ruetten.
For more information on efforts underway in our area to help connect workers, local employers and educators, go to out homepage. Click on the Workforce Ready tab on the home page and you'll find information on job training programs and job fairs in our area.
News 8 will be reporting on the need for more workers in our area in the weeks and months to come as part of our Workforce Ready project.
