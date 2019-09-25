La Crosse Regional Airport introduces 'Career in Aviation Program'
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse area students have the chance to learn what a career in aviation could look like.
In an effort to spark interest in high school-aged students, the La Crosse Regional Airport is partnering with Gateway Exploring to launch the Careers in Aviation Program.
Students will attend two sessions a month at the Airport, where they can explore careers as a pilot, flight attendant, jet mechanic and more.
The program uses interactive activities, hoping to inspire students to work in an industry that's experiencing a high need for workers.
"Well as a whole the aviation industry is experiencing a shortage of people all across the nation," says Miranda TerBeest, the Marketing and Communications Manager for the Airport. "We're just trying to do our part, locally, to try to promote careers in aviation for our local students."
Students will meet at the La Crosse Regional Airport on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, from 4:00-5:30 PM. Students must be enrolled in high school, complete a signed interest form by a parent or guardian, and be able to attend 10-15 sessions throughout the year.
To apply, students can complete the interest form and give it to a school counselor, email gatewayexploring@gmail.com.
To learn more the efforts underway in our area to help connect workers, local employers and educators, go to our homepage, click on the Workforce Ready tab and you'll find information on job training programs and job fairs in our area.
News 8 will be reporting on the need for more workers in our area in the weeks and months to come as part of our Workforce Ready project.
Latest News
- Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018
- Man transported to hospital after crashing into Nelson Flag & Display
- Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style
- Hundreds got hearty start to Oktoberfest's final day at Parade Marshal Breakfast
- Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue celebrates German heritage of area dogs
- New Kartenspiele tradition could be in the cards for Oktoberfest
- Maple Leaf Walk Run kicks off Saturday's Oktoberfest activities
- People in Maple Leaf Parade march, drive and dance more than two miles through La Crosse
- Family Zone provides alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy Maple Leaf Parade
- Hazardous Materials Training gets emergency responders ready for disasters