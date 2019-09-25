La Crosse Regional Airport introduces 'Career in Aviation Program'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse area students have the chance to learn what a career in aviation could look like.

In an effort to spark interest in high school-aged students, the La Crosse Regional Airport is partnering with Gateway Exploring to launch the Careers in Aviation Program.

Students will attend two sessions a month at the Airport, where they can explore careers as a pilot, flight attendant, jet mechanic and more.

The program uses interactive activities, hoping to inspire students to work in an industry that's experiencing a high need for workers.

"Well as a whole the aviation industry is experiencing a shortage of people all across the nation," says Miranda TerBeest, the Marketing and Communications Manager for the Airport. "We're just trying to do our part, locally, to try to promote careers in aviation for our local students."

Students will meet at the La Crosse Regional Airport on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, from 4:00-5:30 PM. Students must be enrolled in high school, complete a signed interest form by a parent or guardian, and be able to attend 10-15 sessions throughout the year.

To apply, students can complete the interest form and give it to a school counselor, email gatewayexploring@gmail.com.

