Advanced Technology Maker Center preparing workers for the future

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) - The grand opening was held on Thursday for the Advanced Technology Maker Center or ATMC.

The project is a collaboration between Ashley Furniture, Wisconsin Technical Colleges and LAB Midwest.

The ATMC is a $2 million state-of-the-art training facility, designed to provide educational learning opportunities for students, and Ashley Furniture's incumbent workforce.

Chief Executive Officer for Ashley Furniture, Todd Wanek, says this facility gives workers the access they need to train in a constantly changing career field.

"You don't get this learning in technical schools, you don't get this learning in high schools, or even colleges," said Wanek. "So, we decided that we have to take it upon ourselves to make these investments and upgrade our whole organization, so we're able to adapt to the changes in the marketplace and become a manufacturer of the future."

For more information on efforts underway in our area to help connect workers, local employers and educators, go to our homepage, click on the Workforce Ready tab and you'll find information on job training programs and job fairs in our area.

News 8 will be reporting on the need for more workers in our area in the weeks and months to come as part of our Workforce Ready project.