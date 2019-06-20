Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker doesn’t support criminalizing first-offense drunken driving

Site staff by Site staff

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn’t support criminalizing first-offense drunken driving.

Wisconsin is the only state in the nation where a first-offense is a civil violation rather than a crime.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he’s open to making first-offense a crime and Republican Rep. Jim Ott has introduced a bill that would do just that.

Vos said Thursday that he doesn’t want to fill up Wisconsin jails with people who make a simple mistake and he believes most first-timers won’t re-offend.

He says he would rather focus on repeat drunken drivers.

He say he does support two Ott bills up for floor vote Thursday that would force first-timers to make an initial court appearance and establish a five-year minimum sentence for anyone convicted of intoxicated vehicular homicide.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments