Wisconsin unemployment rate increases to 3%

Site staff by Site staff

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is up for the second month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for July was 3%. That is up from 2.9% in June after it spent two months matching a record low of 2.8%.

The rate is the same as it was in July 2018.

Wisconsin’s rate remains below the national average of 3.7%, which held steady between June and July.

Wisconsin lost 100 private sector jobs between June and July. The state was still up 14,600 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments