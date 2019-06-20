Wisconsin may require online vendors to collect sales tax from certain sellers

Site staff by Site staff

The state Assembly is set to approve a bill that would require online vendors like Amazon to collect and remit sales taxes from third-party sellers in perpetuity.

Under the bill, revenue from the tax collections would be used to cover reductions in the lowest- and second-lowest income tax brackets.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, taxpayers could expect an average reduction of $27 for tax year 2019 and an average reduction of $59 in tax year 2020 under the new rates.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon.

Approval would send the proposal to the state Senate.

