Wisconsin bar, law schools to honor Abrahamson

The Wisconsin State Bar Association along with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Marquette University law schools are preparing to honor long-time state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.

The bar and the law schools plan to hold a ceremony for Abrahamson in the state Capitol Tuesday evening. Speakers will include Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and federal appellate judge and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Diane Sykes.

The 85-year-old Abrahamson is the longest-serving member in Wisconsin Supreme Court history and the first female justice. She has sat on the court since 1976 and served as chief justice from 1996 until 2015.

She announced in May 2018 that she wouldn’t seek re-election and in August said she has cancer.

Brian Hagedorn defeated Lisa Neubauer in April to capture Abrahamson’s seat.

This story has been updated to correct Abrahamson’s age to 85.

