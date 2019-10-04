Winona Winhawks football using both sides of ball to dominate

In the Big 9 Blue Division, Winona Senior has been punishing opponents with the running game.

Behind all-time leading rusher Trevor Pomeroy and quarterback Jackson Nibbelink, the Winhawks put up well over 200 rushing yards a game.

The offense will tell you that it’s guys on defense who deserve the credit for the team’s 5-0 start, though, as the Winhawks allow less than 150 yards a game.

“You can always rely on them if we turn it over, I throw a pick, we get a fumble,” Nibbelink said. “You can always fall back on our defense. They always save us when we’re ina tough spot.”

“It’s great to see those guys relishing the opportunity and get after it,” head coach John Casellius said. “Turnovers have been great. We’ve scored on an interception. We’ve set our team up with short fields which allow us to score quickly and get that momentum rolling.”

Winona next hosts Northfield Friday night.

