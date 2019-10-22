Winona State’s Flom named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week for second time this month

Winona State volleyball’s Megan Flom has been named Northern Sun Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this month.

She posted a career best .575 hitting percentage in the team’s upset over fifth-ranked Concordia-St. Paul, and averaged five kills a set this past week.

She’s also hit .500 or better in four of her last six matches.

The Warriors are back at it Friday with a home match against UMary.

