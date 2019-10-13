Winona Cotter shuts out Austin in MSHSL section quarterfinals

Jordan Fremstad by Jordan Fremstad

The section quarterfinals of the MSHSL girls soccer playoffs begin Saturday. Winona Cotter holds the number one seed with 15-0 record. The team took on the No. 8 seed Austin.

Cotter came away with the shutout 3-0. The Ramblers will take on Byron on Tuesday.

