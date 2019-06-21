WIAA Board of Control increases number of varsity basketball games for 2020-21 season

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

The WIAA Board of Control voted 6-4 on Thursday to increase the maximum number of boys and girls varsity games for the 2020-21 season, according to a releae from the WIAA.

The number of games allowed will increase from 22 to 24. Student-athletes will still be limited to participating in a maximum of 66 halves in a season, according to the release.

Central boys head coach Todd Fergot said he was surprised the topic was even up for a vote. He said he and coaches he knew had not heard about it being a potential change.

Fergot added that he’s not against the decision, but at this point “isn’t sure how it will impact us.” Fergot mentioned that his team might have to look further east to fill those two other games, or even look to Minnesota and Iowa schools.

Numerous responses to the news from social media users have mentioned how last season’s poor weather forced schools to cancel games, and that adding to that schedule with two extra games might not be easy to pull off.

The WIAA release also outlined a new overtime procedure for WIAA Tournament Series hockey. There will be an eight minute sudden-victory overtime period for tie games, and if the game is still tied after that initial overtime, teams will then play a 17-minute period. The process repeats itself if a tie persists.

In soccer, the board approved the creation of the Midwest Wisconsin Girls Soccer Conference, which includes Arcadia, Mauston and the Melrose-Mindoro/GET co-op.

