Westby outlasts Aquinas in extras

Bryan McLoone by Bryan McLoone

The Westby and Aquinas baseball teams played on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game.

Aquinas led 3-2 in the seventh, but Hunter Ward knocked in the tying run for Westby to force extra innings.

Westby scored five runs in the 11th inning to win 8-3. Westby travels to Viroqua for the regional final on Wednesday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments