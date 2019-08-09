West Salem Pool closed temporarily

The West Salem Pool is closed until further notice for chemical stabilization.

According to a post of the School District’s Facebook Page, they hope to reopen early next week.

Questions can be directed to the West Salem Swarthout Pool Facebook page here.

