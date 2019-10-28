WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Monday Night

ALERT DAY for tonight: A disturbance and some upper level energy will bring a brief taste of winter to our area tonight. Expect a mix to quickly change to light snow tonight as temps dip into the upper 20s. It won't be much, but many areas could see the first accumulating snow of the season tonight. As of Monday morning, it looks like accumulations will range from a trace to 1/2" (far north/west)... to 1"-2" (La Crosse area)... to 2" to 3" (south/east). Elevation could come into play as well, with higher terrain and ridge tops perhaps seeing a bit more snow accumulate than in the valleys.

The ground is still pretty warm, so much of the snow will melt as it falls on roads. However, if the snow falls at a fast enough clip... then some slippery spots could form overnight and perhaps impact the Tuesday morning commute in some areas. Just be prepared to allow some extra time Tuesday morning... and stay tuned for updates. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the southern two-thirds of the viewing area tonight.

The snow quickly exits early Tuesday morning, with sunshine returning for the rest of the day. It will remain cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Looking Ahead... We are in for a prolonged stretch of well below average temps. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 40s, with gradually increasing clouds.

The latest forecast model data tracks a storm system by to our south Wednesday night and Thursday. Our area could get clipped by the northern edge of this storm, with at least a slight chance for some light snow showers, or a rain/snow mix. If the storm takes this southerly track, then any snow accumulations in our area would be minimal, if any. However, if the storm should track a bit farther north... then the chance for accumulating snow would increase. Stay tuned for updates! What does look certain is Halloween Thursday is going to be quite chilly with highs only in the upper 30s.

Partial sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low-mid 40s. Saturday and most of Sunday are looking dry as well with highs remaining in the low-mid 40s. We'll see a slight chance of light rain and snow Sunday... then a slight chance of mainly rain showers Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Next Tuesday looks partly sunny and dry with highs in the low-mid 40s

Have a great night. Be sure to keep an eye on road conditions late tonight.

