Windy, Wet & Raw Wednesday

High Today: 48F / Low Tonight: 44F - Last updated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. The river is now gradually falling in all locations. Minor flooding is still occurring in Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

A potent storm system will lift northeast out of the Central Plains today and track into the Upper Midwest. The system will send plenty of moisture into our area, resulting in periods of rain today and tonight. There could be some isolated rumbles of thunder this afternoon and evening as well, especially across southern portions of the viewing area. This system could produce rainfall totals in the 1" to 2" range in many areas through late tonight. This could lead to rising water levels on smaller creeks, streams and rivers. It could also cause water levels in the Miss. River to stop falling and perhaps level off over the next several days. Ponding/standing water will be possible in low-lying or poor drainage areas. Minor street flooding could also occur in any heavier downpours.

The clouds and rain will keep temps in check today with readings only in the 40s... or a good 20-25 degrees below average for this time of year. Not only that, but winds will increase from the east around 10-20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph possible. This will make for a raw day!

Periods of rain will continue tonight, but become lighter and more scattered after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the low-mid 40s, perhaps some upper 30s far north and west.

Showers will still be likely on Thursday, especially through about midday. The showers tomorrow should be lighter than today. It will remain breezy and cool Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50F. Winds tomorrow will be from the NW 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... The area will dry out and warm up a bit Friday with highs in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs in the mid-upper 60s. As of now, Sunday looks good for Mother's Day with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the mid-upper 60s.

Warmer to start next week with highs around 70F Monday, along with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday includes just a small chance for a few showers and isolated t-storms. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday, then mid 60s Thursday.

Try to stay dry today and have a good Wednesday! -Bill Graul

