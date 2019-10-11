Windy & Much Colder Today... Freezing Temps For Some Tonight

Forecast High Friday: 45F / Low Tonight: 32F - Last updated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

ALERT DAY for tonight due to the chance for freezing temps. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued by the NWS for most areas from 10:00 tonight through 9:00 Saturday morning. Now is when you'll want to make sure heating units in your home are working properly. If you have outdoor plants you want to keep alive, you'll need to cover them or bring them inside. It's also a good idea to unhook/drain garden hoses.

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is occurring.

A strong area of low pressure will sit nearly stationary over Northern Minnesota today and through a good portion of the weekend. This is why parts of North Dakota could see 1 to 3 feet of snow, along with very strong winds and blizzard conditions.

We won't see anything like that around here, but that low did swing a strong cold front east across our area early this morning. How strong? Well the temperature in La Crosse at 3 a.m. was still 66F... then dropped to 47F at 5 a.m. That's about a 20-degree drop in 2 hours!

Temps will remain in the low-mid 40s for most of today, but western portions of the viewing area will see temps in the mid-upper 30s at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers or drizzle,especially through about midday. Some snowflakes could even mix in to the west where temps are in the 30s. Blustery W/SW winds 10-20 mph, and gusts to 30 mph, will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Time to dig out the warmer clothes and jackets!

We could see partial clearing in some areas tonight, especially in central and southern parts of the viewing area. This could allow temps to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s in some areas overnight and early Saturday morning, especially in lower-lying valleys and coulees. Areas that remain cloudy will likely see low temps in the mid 30s. Blustery SW winds will cause wind chills in the teens and 20s. Brrr!

It's going to remain breezy and chilly this weekend as that strong storms sits over Northern Minnesota. It will wrap some moisture back into our area on Saturday, resulting in clouds and a chance for some light rain and snow showers. Slight chance of light rain or snow showers Sunday, especially north. High temps both days will only be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the low-mid 30s. Overall, a rather raw weekend is in store!

Looking Ahead... Temps will still be cool Monday through Wednesday with highs mainly in the low 50s. Lows will creep up a bit into the mid-upper 30s. Monday and Wednesday look dry at this point. A weak disturbance could cause some light rain showers on Tuesday.

Temps warm a bit later in the week with highs Thursday through Saturday in the upper 50s, with lows in the low-mid 40s by Thursday and Friday nights. Another disturbance will bring a chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday.

Despite the weather... I hope you have a Happy Friday and a great weekend! -Bill Graul

