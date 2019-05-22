Windy and Rainy Tonight, 70s Return Tomorrow

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING is now in effect for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is already above flood stage at Wabasha. Minor flooding is expected there. The river will rise above flood stage at Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien over the next few days. Moderate flooding is forecast at Winona and La Crosse, with minor flooding forecast for the McGregor/Prairie du Chien areas. RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are also in effect for the Chippewa River at Eau Claire and Durand. Minor flooding is expected at both locations. The river should drop below flood stage Wednesday at Eau Claire and Friday at Durand.

We continue to watch a potent storm system over the Central Plains. This system is drawing moist air into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. The result will be a wet and windy night as a band of rain lifts northward through the viewing area. There could be a rumble or two of thunder, but this would be the exception. Rain will eventually taper off after about 3 AM or 4 AM tomorrow morning. Rain totals with this event should range from .50" to 1.00" along and south of I-90, with .50" to .75" north of I-90. Look for lows in the 40s.

A stray shower or two could linger through early Wednesday, but the rain chances will lift north during the morning hours. Partial clearing is expected during the afternoon. Low pressure to our west will lift a warm front north across the region, resulting in a warmer day with highs in the mid 70s. It will remain windy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... Thursday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs in the low-mid 70s. Another system will bring a good chance of showers and t-storms Thursday night into Friday. It still looks warm with highs in the upper 70s. We'll have to watch Friday afternoon and early evening for some stronger storms.

Most of the Memorial Day Holiday weekend is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Temps look to hang around the lower to middle 70s both days. Forecast models are still showing at least a slight chance of showers and t-storms Monday. Highs will be closer to 70F for Memorial Day.

Yet another system will bring more showers next Tuesday. It will also bring a slug of cooler air. Look for highs to fall back into the upper 60s Tuesday, then lower 60s for next Wednesday. Wednesday looks a bit breezy, as well.

