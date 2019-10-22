WIND ADVISORY Tuesday

Strong low pressure will move across the region tonight. Look for isolated showers and t-storms this evening. However, another slug of moisture will wrap around the low later tonight and bring another round of showers to the area. Rainfall totals tonight should be lighter than earlier today. Look for a breezy night. Winds will blow from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Look for lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

It will remain cloudy, windy and cooler Tuesday with scattered rain showers, especially through midday. Highs Tuesday will only be in the mid-upper 40s. Winds will be from the west around 20-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph possible... especially across higher terrain and in the open areas of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the area from tomorrow morning through early evening. Because of the threat fr strong wind gusts, we are calling tomorrow an ALERT DAY. Wind gusts this strong cold cause minor tree damage and blow outside furniture and trash cans around. It will also make driving high profile vehicles very difficult.

Looking Ahead... Partly sunny skies return Wednesday.A weaker low pressure system will [pass by to our south and will bring a chance for more showers. Highs will be around 50F. Snow showers could mix in Wednesday night as temps drop into the mid 30s.

It will remain partly sunny and cool Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. Sunshine returns Friday, but it will remain cool with highs around 50F.

More seasonable for the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 50s Saturday, then mid 50s Sunday. We could see an isolated shower or two Sunday.

It turns cooler Monday with highs around 50F. Isolated rain showers possible next Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.