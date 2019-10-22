WIND ADVISORY Today... Scattered Light Rain Showers

Tuesday's High: 47F / Tonight's Low: 35F- Last updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 8:45 AM...

ALERT DAY today due to strong winds expected.

Strong low pressure will track northeast away from our area today. A little moisture will wrap around the back side of it and produce scattered light rain showers across the region today. Any additional rainfall today will likely be .10" or less... so nothing like the 1.00" to 2.00" that many areas saw on Monday. In fact, 1.61" of rain fell at the La Crosse airport, setting a new record for Oct. 21st. The old record was 1.60", set in 2009.

The main story today will be strong winds, caused by high pressure to our west "filling" the strong low to our north/east. Expect westerly winds 15-30 mph, with gusts of 40-45 mph possible. The highest wind gusts will be across higher terrain and also west of the Miss. River. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the region through 7:00 this evening. It would be a good idea to secure anything on your property that could blow around... like garbage cans, patio furniture, Halloween decorations, etc. It could also be difficult driving high-profile or light weight vehicles today, especially on north/south roads.

It will also be cooler today with high temps in the mid-upper 40s.

Sprinkles will be possible this evening, especially north and east. Otherwise, expect decreasing clouds overnight. It will be colder with lows in the low-mid 30s. It will still be breezy through the evening hours, with W/SW winds 10-20 and gusts to 30-35 mph possible.

Mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Another disturbance will track by just to our south and bring a chance of light rain showers toward midday and into the afternoon hours. A few snowflakes could try to mix in before the showers end Wednesday evening. It won't be as windy with SW to NW winds 5-15 mph.

Looking Ahead... Dry, but still cool Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50F. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday, then mostly sunny conditions on Friday.

The good news is the two warmest days in my 8-day forecast are centered around the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-upper 50s Saturday and plenty of sunshine. A weak cool front will knock highs into the low-mid 50s Sunday with a few passing clouds. A few forecast models try to squeeze out an isolated shower or sprinkles along the front, but for now I'm going to keep us dry. Stay tuned!

Cooler again heading into next week with highs back in the 40s. Monday and Tuesday look dry at the moment, with partly sunny skies. A disturbance could bring a chance of rain and snow showers by Wednesday.

Hang on to your hats today... and have a great Tuesday! -Bill Graul

