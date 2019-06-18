Weather services confirms 3 southeast Iowa tornadoes

OAKVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say the three tornadoes that touched down over the weekend in southeast Iowa damaged a house and destroyed outbuildings but apparently didn't injure anyone.

The National Weather Service says it's confirmed two tornadoes that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south and west of Oakville. Both were rated EF-2 with peak winds of 120 mph (193.1 kph). The two also knocked down trees and power poles.

The third twister was spotted around 7:55 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Mediapolis. It was rated EF-0 with a top wind estimated at 70 mph (112.7 kph). No damage was reported.

The service says the storm system also brought hail and heavy rain.

