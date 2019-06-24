Warming Up Later This Week

A few showers and isolated t-storms will move across the region through sunset. After that, look for clearing. It will be seasonably cool, with lows in the middle 50s to near 60F.

We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow and it will be a bit warmer, as well. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s. A weak disturbance will cross the area and bring a threat for isolated t-storms during the afternoon. However, these storms, should they form, will quickly end after sunset. Clear skies will then follow Tuesday night.

Looking Ahead... A southwest flow aloft then takes over later this week and through the weekend, bringing a round of hot and humid weather to the region. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around lower 90s, but higher humidity could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the mid-upper 90s at times.

In a very warm and humid summer-like pattern like this, it will not take much of a boundary or disturbance to pop a few scattered showers and t-storms. As a result, it's hard to fully rule out rain chances each day... but know that there will be far more dry hours during this stretch than wet hours. In fact, Saturday is looking mainly dry and rain chances Friday and Sunday are currently only around 20% to 30%. It appears the highest rain threat of the week will be Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday morning.

Next week looks to start much the same with very warm highs in the upper 80s... and still somewhat humid too. Small chances (20%) for showers and t-storms will also continue.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.