Warmer Today... But Becoming Windy Too!

Today's High: 65F / Tonight's Low: 50F - Last updated Friday, October 18, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

Expect a mix of sunshine and high clouds today. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s, but winds will be increasing from the SE 10-20 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible. The winds could be even stronger (gusts of 40-45 mph?) over parts of SE Minnesota & NE Iowa, prompting a WIND ADVISORY from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Advisory only includes Fillmore County in the News 8 viewing area.

Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of light rain showers after about 4 a.m. or so. Otherwise it won't be as chilly with lows in the upper 40s to around 50F. Still a bit breezy with south winds 10-20 and gusts to 25 mph, especially during the evening hours.

A weak cool front will bring a chance of light rain showers Saturday, mainly through about midday. The showers will then shift east during the afternoon, with decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday will be in the low 60s, with lighter winds around 5-10 mph from the S/SW.

Sunday will be dry with lots of sun in the morning, then increasing clouds through the day as a rather potent area of low pressure strengthens to our west. It will stay mild Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

That storm system moves east and brings a good chance of rain and isolated thunder Sunday night into Monday. It will also turn breezy and cooler Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead... Much cooler air flows into the region behind Monday's storm, with highs Tuesday through Thursday around 50F. Light rain showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but much of the day will be dry. Another ripple of energy could spark some light rain showers on Wednesday. Snow showers could mix in Wednesday night with temps dipping into the mid 30s. Thursday looks dry, but mostly cloudy at this point.

Next Friday and Saturday look partly sunny and dry at this point, but chilly with highs only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

