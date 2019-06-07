Warm With Lots Of Sunshine Today

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 61F - Last updated Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:45 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It's expected to drop back to flood stage in Wabasha Monday, Winona tomorrow, La Crosse this evening and PdC/McGregor around June 12th or 13th.

If you like Thursday afternoon, I think you're going to love today and tomorrow. Other than a few isolated patches of fog this morning, it's going to be a mainly sunny day. It's going to be warm with highs well into the 80s, probably ending up around 87F once again at the La Crosse airport. It also won't be overly humid, making for nice conditions for outdoor plans. Just make sure you have the sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen.

Clear and comfortable tonight with lows ranging from the low 50s (north/east) to low 60s. Lots of sunshine and continued warm for Saturday with highs similar to today... well into the 80s.

A cool front moving in from the west, will combine with a bit of moisture lifting up from the south, to bring a slight chance of showers and t-storms on Sunday. It's not going to rain all the time and some spots may end up staying dry, but make sure you have that News 8000 First Alert Weather App to keep you updated if you have outdoor plans. It's free in your app store. Try it out, I think you'll like it. It won't be quite as warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking Ahead...Partly sunny and cooler Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers and t-storms possible Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Best chance of rain next week looks to be centered around Wednesday. It will also be cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, perhaps even upper 60s north.

Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Isolated showers and t-storms possible Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny and warmer next Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.