Warm, Humid and Occasionally Stormy This Weekend

We will watch a cold front approach the area Friday night. This front will generate an area of showers and t-storms over central Minnesota during the early evening hours. These storms will then slowly move toward west central and northwestern Wisconsin as the evening wears on. Some of these storms could be severe, especially through midnight. The main threats would be wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and hail larger than 1.00" in diameter. A secondary threat will be torrential downpours. If these storms can hold together, they would reach the La Crosse/I-90 corridor between 2 AM and 3 AM. By this time they should be in a weakening state. However, the stronger storms could produce gusty winds,small hail and heavy downpours. The storms should continue weakening or may even dissipate as they approach the far southern sections of the viewing area. Those who are outdoors camping should remain weather aware. Be ready to seek safe shelter is these storms affect your area. It will be a muggy night, with lows ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Looking Ahead... This weekend looks to remain quite warm and humid.Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s, possibly even hitting 90 degrees in spots. With the cool front stalled over the area, we could see a couple of late day storms, especially along and south of I-90. Storm chances will depend on where that cool front sets up. The front will come back as a warm front Sunday and will produce a good chance of showers and t-storms. The severe threat will be somewhat limited by cloud cover, but any storm that forms could produce locally heavy rainfall. The threat for showers and t-storms will continue into late Sunday evening as a cool front sweeps into the area.

Cooler and drier air will move into the region from the northwest Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A dry stretch of weather then looks to be with us Tuesday through Thursday. Temps will begin in the low 80s, then warm into the mid 80s by the end of the week. This increase in temperatures will also come with an increase in humidity.

Rain chances will make a return next Friday and Saturday.

