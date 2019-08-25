Umbrellas Needed Monday

A cool front to our west will combine with a couple of disturbances tracking across the area to bring moisture northward tonight and tomorrow. The result will be a chance of showers and t-storms through the period.

For tonight, look for plenty of clouds. Isolated showers will pop from time to time overnight as moisture ahead of the front continues to stream into the area. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 50s to near 60.

We'll see a better chance of showers and t-storms tomorrow as the cool front makes its way into the region. The highest chances look to be from the afternoon into the mid-evening hours. With plenty of clouds around, it will be hard to muster the instability we need for severe weather, so the overall threat looks low. If we can get a few hours of sunshine early in the day, the chances for strong to severe storms will increase. Large hail and strong winds would be the main threats. Look for highs in the 70s. Showers and t-storms will end during the evening as the front clears the area.

Looking Ahead... We'll keep a chance of hit or miss showers and t-storms Tuesday as cold air aloft will lead to afternoon instability. The highest chances for rain will stay along and north of I-90.

Wednesday looks dry. We'll pick up a slight chance of showers and t-storms Thursday as another weak cool front pass through during the evening. The rest of the period, including the holiday weekend looks great! Skies will be sunny to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

