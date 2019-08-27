Turning Windy With Slight Chance Of PM Showers & T-Storms

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 56F - Last updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 8:55 AM...

A cool front brought a period of rain late Monday afternoon into Monday evening. The La Crosse area saw about .25" of rain, with lesser amounts south of I-90. There were a few reports in northern parts of the viewing area in the .50" to .70" range.

Today we will start with sunshine, then expect clouds to bubble up into this afternoon with a slight chance of showers and isolated t-storms. The greatest rain chances will be in northern parts of the viewing area, with lesser chances south of I-90. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 70s. It will also become windy with westerly winds 10-20 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible in some areas.

Slight chance of showers this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s.

Partly cloudy Wednesday and cool with highs in the low-mid 70s. It will still be rather breezy with westerly winds 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... Warmer Thursday with isolated showers and t-storms possible as a cool front tracks southeast across the region. It will be warmer before the front arrives with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Mostly sunny and cooler Friday, but pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. At this point, I can't rule out small chances (20%) for showers and t-storms Saturday and Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time each day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Forecast data is starting to hint at chances for periodic showers and t-storms Labor Day Monday through Wednesday. It also looks to be warmer and more humid with highs in the low-mid 80s. This is almost a week out, so stay tuned as the forecast could change.

Have a good Tuesday! -Bill Graul

