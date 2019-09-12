Tornado Watch in effect for most of News 8 viewing area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for most of the News 8 viewing area until 10 p.m.

Watch for:

*Strong to severe storms are possible in the watch area

*Strong winds likely the greatest threat

*Could also see hail in some of the stronger storms

*Isolated tornadoes possible near a warm front, which currently sits farther south/west of La Crosse

