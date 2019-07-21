Sunday Starts A Really Nice Stretch Of Weather

High Today: 86F / Low Tonight: 64F - Last updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 7:05 PM...

It was another stormy day across the region with two rounds of showers and t-storms. Some of the storms were strong to severe with damaging winds. Especially hard hit was Southern Trempealeau County and Northern La Crosse County. Some areas saw heavy rain once again, especially north and west of La Crosse. .54" was recorded at the La Crosse airport.

The good news is tonight looks calmer and much cooler. There's just a slight chance of showers this evening, mainly south. Most areas will likely stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temps will be about 20-degrees cooler than last night with lows ranging from the mid-upper 50s (north) to the low-mid 60s. It will still be a bit muggy, especially south, but with the cooler temps it won't feel all that bad.

Tomorrow is looking fantastic! It will be partly sunny with highs in the low-mid 80s. The good news is it will be less humid! This will make for a more comfortable summer day. Open up the windows for free A/C Sunday night with cooler temps and lower humidity.

Looking Ahead... Most of next week is looking dry and less humid with seasonable temps. This should make for a really nice stretch of weather for the area... and a chance to dry out some. Highs will be around 80F Monday... then warm into the mid 80s by the end of the week. Humidity will also climb a tad by the end of the week, but nothing like what we just saw over the past couple of days.

Slight chance of showers and t-storms Friday night into Saturday. Next Sunday looks dry at this point. Highs next weekend will be in the low 80s Saturday, then around 80F Sunday.

Have a great rest of your weekend! -Bill Graul

