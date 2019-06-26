Summer-Like Heat Still in the Forecast

We are in for a nearly perfect late June night. Look for a mostly clear sky. Lows will range from the middle 50s in the north to the lower 60s in the south. It will be a great night to sleep with the windows open. Unfortunately, it will be the last night for us to do that for a few days.

A seasonably warm day is on tap for Wednesday with sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The good news is humidity levels will remain low.

As we head into late Wednesday night, a warm front will move into the region. This front will produce a good chance of showers and t-storms from late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is still some question as to where that front will set up and where the resultant storms will fire. Some data suggests it will set up near the I-90 corridor, which would put our area under the gun for showers and t-storms. Other data suggests the storms may fire north of the area. The severe weather risk for Wednesday night looks pretty marginal. But, if storms could organize, we could see some instances of hail. Heavy rain would be a lesser threat, but the storms should be on the move, which would limit the threat. Look for lows in the middle to upper 60s... a sign that humidity will be increasing across the area.

As we head into Thursday, the chance of showers and t-storms will continue. Again, rain chances will be highly dependent on where the warm front ends up. T-storms tomorrow night would keep the front from moving north and would give us higher chances for showers and t-storms Thursday. Should less rain fall tomorrow night, the front would be able to progress northward and take better rain chances with it. For now, we are siding on the side of scattered showers and t-storms Thursday. There is a risk some of these storms could be strong to severe, but it is a bit too early to determine how high that risk is, so stay tuned. Look for highs in the middle and upper 80s, however, it will feel a bit more sticky.

Looking Ahead... Get ready for a blast of heat and humidity through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday, then low 90s Saturday through Monday. High humidity could cause heat indices in the 95-100F range this weekend. Be sure to plan for this heat if you have outdoor plans.

In additon to the heat and humidity, we'll see a slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday, then again Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry at this point with more seasonable highs in the low-mid 80s.

