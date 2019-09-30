Summer-Like End To September, Heavy Rain Tuesday?

Forecast High Monday: 85F / Low Tonight: 65F - Last updated Monday, September 30, 2019 at 8:29 AM...

ALERT DAY Tuesday & Tuesday night... for the potential for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

It was cloudy and cooler Sunday with light rain showers or drizzle at times. The high of 62F in La Crosse was below average... and ended a 15-day stretch of above average highs. It also marked only the 7th day this month with a below average high temp.

It's back to summer today with very warm highs in the mid 80s and plenty of humidity as well. Showers are exiting to our north and east early this morning. Otherwise, expect some low clouds and patchy fog early... then clouds will thin and we'll see some sunshine mix in as well. It will also be breezy with south winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph possible.

Mild and muggy tonight with a good chance of scattered showers and t-storms as low pressure and a cool front approach from the west. There's a small chance for some strong to isolated severe storms, mainly north and west. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

That cool front will "tip over" Tuesday and align itself W/SW to E/NE across the region through Tuesday night. Waves of energy will ride along the front, producing rounds of showers and t-storms Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could end up causing heavy rainfall totals in the 1" to 4"+ range... especially in central and southern portions of the viewing area. If this occurs, then flooding/flash flooding will be a concern as the ground is still rather wet from recent rainfall. We could also see rising water levels on area rivers and streams. Please remain extra weather aware Tuesday and Tuesday night, especially in flood prone areas and/or along rivers, streams and creeks. Highs Tuesday will be around 70F.

Still a chance of showers on Wednesday, but they should be lighter. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead... Any lingering showers should end early Thursday, then expect partly sunny skies with cool highs around 60F. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the low 60s.

Chance of showers and isolated t-storms Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks dry at this point with seasonable highs in the low-mid 60s.

Partly sunny next Monday with highs in the low 60s. More sunshine expected next Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Have a good Monday... and stay tuned for updates on the heavy rain threat for Tuesday and Tuesday night. -Bill Graul

