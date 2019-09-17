Summer-Like Conditions Continue Today

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 68F - Last updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 8:40 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Yellow River around Necedah. Minor flooding is occurring. By the way, the Mississippi River is up to 8.93' in La Crosse as of 8:00 this morning. It's forecast to crest around 9.2' over the next 24-36 hours.

Passing clouds overnight, along with a 5-10 mph breeze, prevented fog from forming across the region this morning. It's going to be another summer-like day with highs well into the 80s, under partly cloudy skies. It will remain rather humid as well.

Partly cloudy tonight. Mild and a bit muggy with lows in the 60s.

More clouds than sun Wednesday as a cool front approaches from the west. This boundary will spark a line of showers and t-storms that will try to move into our area in the morning and through about midday, but it will be weakening as it does. As a result, just expect a slight chance of showers in our area Wednesday morning and midday. It will still be warm and humid with highs Wednesday in the mid 80s.

A better chance of rain comes Wednesday night as a second line of showers and t-storms moves in from the west. These showers and t-storms could linger into early Thursday morning.

Looking Ahead... Warm and humid conditions will persist through Friday with highs in the low-mid 80s. We will also see additional chances for periodic showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday.

There's still a chance for some showers and t-storms Saturday, but it won't be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F. Partly sunny and cooler Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. It also looks rather breezy over the weekend.

Next Monday through Wednesday is looking more seasonable and dry at this point. Expect highs mainly in the low-mid 70s. By the way, "astronomical" Fall begins Monday (Sept. 23rd) with the Autumnal Equinox.

Have a great Tuesday... and stay cool! -Bill Graul

