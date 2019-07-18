Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight

ALERT DAY for later today into tonight. We continue to watch a stalled frontal boundary over the area. A weak low pressure system will move along this front tonight. It is expected to develop a complex of showers and t-storms over Minnesota that would move east into area late tonight. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threats would be damaging winds and to a lesser extent, large hail. Another threat will be heavy rain. Some models indicate these storms cold produce anywhere from 2"-4" in spots tonight. This has prompted the NWS to issue a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of our area for tonight... through 7:00 Thursday morning. It should be noted that our high resolution models have struggled with these t-storm complexes for the past several days. As a result, confidence on exactly where or when this complex will form is rather low. Expect tweaks to the forecast as we head through the night. Look for a mild and muggy night as lows only range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

ALERT DAYS for Thursday and Friday... this time due to high heat and humidity. High temps will be well into the 90s, especially on Friday. High humidity could cause heat indices in the upper 90s to 105F Thursday... then 100-110F Friday. These are dangerous levels and you will want to make sure you take it easy during prime heating of the afternoon and early evening hours, drink plenty of water, seek shade and air conditioning as needed and don't forget your pets need cold and fresh water and a cool place to go as well. Also, be sure to check the back seat. NEVER leave kids or pets in a parked car. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Crawford and Allmakee Counites from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. This area has the highest chance seeing heat indices in excess of 105F. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the area from Thursdsay afternoon through Friday evening. Keep in mind that clouds or t-storms in the area could casue slightly cooler temperatures.

Other than the heat and humidity, expect just a small chance of t-storms Thursday... mainly in the morning, then again Thursday evening. Additional isolated storms are possible Friday night. It is unclear how widespread they will be as the atmosphere may remained "capped", which will prevent storms from forming.

Looking Ahead... The chance for showers and t-storms increases a bit for Saturday and this may provide more cloud cover at times. If this occurs, then highs Saturday would not be as hot... but still in the upper 80s to near 90F. We'll see slight chance of showers and t-storms Sunday, especially in the morning, with highs in the mid 80s.

It will turn cooler and less humid next Monday through Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. We should also see some dry weather through this period.

