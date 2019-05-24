Strong Storms Possible in the South Friday Evening

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

Showers and t-storms will develop along a warm front just to our southwest. The area most likely to see storms will be along and south of the I-90 corridor. A few of the storms could be severe this evening over our far southern counties (Allamakee, Winneshiek, southern Vernon, Richland, Crawford, southern Juneau and southen Adams). The main threats would be large hail and damaging wind gusts. In addition, very heavy rain is possible, which may lead to localized flooding. If you are camping along any steams or rivers in those southern counties tonight, be weather aware and be ready to move to higher ground or sturdy shelter if strong storms affect your area. Once the rain ends, look for clouds to carry us through the rest of the night. Lows will range from the middle 50s to middle 60s.

Looking Ahead... Get ready for a warm start to the Memorial Day weekend. There will be sunshine for Saturday with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. As a cool front passes through the area, we could see a pop up shower or storm during the evening hours, mainly south and east of La Crosse.

Sunday will be beautiful with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s.

Unfortunately, we have had to increase our rain chances for Monday. Showers and thunderstorms look to be a good bet on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The chance of rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as you head back to work with highs in the low 70s.

