Strong Storms Early On, Then Showers

A disturbance tracking across Minnesota has produced a broken line of showers and t-storms over eastern and southern Minnesota. These storms will move east of the Mississippi River early this evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. I can't rule out a brief spin up type tornado, especially through sunset. Storms will gradually weaken within the first few hours after sunset. The rest of the night looks cloudy with occasional showers. Because of the severe threat this evening I am calling this evening an ALERT DAY. Remain weather aware.

I can't completely rule out a sprinkle Wednesday morning, but we look to start the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers/storms will be possible late in the day, but once again, it doesn't look like everyone will get wet. I'm expecting cooler temps and lower humidity tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Looking Ahead... We'll keep a slight chance of mainly isolated afternoon showers Thursday.

Winds will shift beginning Friday, so expect the warmer weather to return. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms Friday and into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

High temps in the mid to upper 80s will be possible heading into early next week.

