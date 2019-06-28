Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Possible Tonight

Our ALERT DAY continues. Very warm and very moist air was lifted over a warm front sitting to our south and west. The result was a complex of strong to severe t-storms that marched across the region earlier today. Little change in this pattern will occur tonight. As a result, we are expecting another complex of t-storms to develop by mid evening, then continue into the overnight hours. As these storms first develop, they will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Eventually the storms will congeal into a complex of t-storms. This is expected to occur overnight. As this occurs, the severe threat with these storms will decrease, but the threat of heavy rain will increase. In fact, some models are indicating a 1" - 2" of rain to fall in many areas tongiht, with isolated higher amounts. If you live near flood prone areas, be sure to remain weather aware. There is some uncertainty as to where the storms will actually form, so we'll need to monitor radar trends. We will also need to watch how the storms move. If they remain progressive and keep moving, the flood threat will decrease. If they repeat over the same areas the flood threat will increase. Look for lows in the middle 60s to lower 70s, so it will feel relatively muggy.

Just isolated showers and t-storms are possible Friday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90F.

Looking Ahead... It's going to be downright hot and humid this weekend as a dome of high pressure expands north into the Upper Midwest. Expect highs in the low 90s, perhaps even mid 90s in warmer valley locations (such as the La Crosse airport). It will also be quite humid with dew points potentially in the low-mid 70s. This could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the 95-105F range during peak heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Be prepared for this heat if you have outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks, stay cool and drink plenty of water. It looks mainly dry this weekend with t-storm chances tracking over the top of the ridge to our north and west. A chance of showers and t-storms move in Sunday night as a cool front sinks into the region.

That ridge of high pressure breaks down next week, causing the front to stall over or near the area next week. As a result, look for slightly cooler temperatures, but the humidity will hang on. We'll also see periodic chances of showers and t-storms, especially late in the day and the night time hours. Look for highs in the middle 80s

As of now, Thursday the 4th of July looks partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower or t-storm.

