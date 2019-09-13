Strong Evening Storms

The cause for today's active weather is a stalled warm front sitting just south of the area. The front will get kicked eastward this evening as low pressure moves across the region. It will then drag a strong cool front through the area late tonight or early tomorrow. Look for showers and t-storms to end by mid- evening. Winds will switch to the west to southwest after midnight.

The front will finally sweep east of our area by Friday, allowing drier, cooler and less humid air to filter in. Clouds could remain stubborn Friday, but we should see some sun mix in as well, especially during the afternoon. Highs Friday will only be in the 60s in most areas, perhaps near 70F in La Crosse. It will also be windy as winds shift to the west around 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... A good portion of Saturday looks dry with warmer highs in the upper 70s to around 80F. A disturbance will then bring a chance of showers and t-storms Saturday evening (west) into Saturday night... with the rain chances possibly lingering into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be dry with warm highs in the low-mid 80s. It will remain rather breezy over the weekend as well.

Above average temps will likely continue through much of next week with highs in the 80-85F range. With the warmer than average air over the area we could see a stray shower or t-storm, especially Tuesday through Friday. However, most areas should see plenty of

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.