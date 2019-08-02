Still Dry Today... But A Bit More Humid

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 65F - Last updated Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:06 AM...

Today will be another dry day as high pressure remains over the Great Lakes. After some patchy fog mixes out early this morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds with seasonably warm temps. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s for most, but likely around 87F at the La Crosse airport. It will feel a bit more humid today as well, with dew points climbing into the low-mid 60s in some areas.

Partly cloudy tonight. Winds will be light, so we could again see some patchy fog late tonight into early Friday morning... especially in the river valleys. Lows will range from the mid 50s (north/east) to the mid 60s.

Temps and humidity will ramp up a bit for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. With the warm and more humid air will come a slight chance of showers and t-storms on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain chance is only at about 30%, so not everyone will see rain. Just isolated t-showers are possible Sunday. This means the rain chance is only at about 20%, so many areas will likely remain dry.

Looking Ahead... It remains fairly warm and humid Monday, with a slight chance of hit and miss showers and t-storms. Highs Monday will again be well into the 80s.

Just isolated t-showers are possible Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of next week. Wednesday and Friday are looking dry at this point. Temps will be seasonable for early August with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the low-mid 60s.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.