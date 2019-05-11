Spotty Showers This Weekend

High Today: 62F / Low Tonight: 41F - Last updated Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:11 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

After some much needed sunshine Friday, look for a quiet Friday night. We'll see those afternoon clouds come to an end with the sunset. Skies will remain clear for a while, but I am expecting a veil of high clouds to move in overnight. As a result, we'll call Friday night partly cloudy. Temperatures will range between the middle 30s and lower 40s. However, our traditional cool spots (parts of Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties) could see local temps in the lower 30s. This could result in patchy frost. The good news is the threat looks very isolated.

Mother's Day weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds. A disturbance will track from the Dakotas into Iowa, then make a hook toward the Ohio Valley by Sunday night. The track of this disturbance will keep the most widespread rain south and west of the local area. However, we'll still be close enough that a few of those showers may affect parts of the area. We'll see a chance of spotty showers Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. We'll lose those showers once the sun sets. However, we'll pick up a small chance of showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the low-mid 60s. With a bit more cloud cover expected Sunday, we can expect highs mainly in the middle and upper 50s. While I am not expecting a washout either day, keep your News8000 First Alert Weather App handy for a quick check of the radar.

Looking Ahead... Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. We'll see more sun Tuesday as highs climb into the lower 70s. A weak disturbance will track across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and bring a chance of showers and a few t-storms.

We'll slip into the upper 60s Wednesday with some lingering clouds. By Thursday, we will climb back into the lower 70s under sunny skies. Our next chance of rain arrives next Friday and Saturday. The good news is tempreatures will remain in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend! Happy Mother's Day to all of you Mom's out there from the StormTeam!. -Cory Malles

