Slight Chance More Storms Later Today, Esp. South

As advertised, our area saw two rounds of strong to isolated severe storms over the past 24 hours. The first was during the midday and afternoon hours of Thursday, then a second round of storms hit the area last night and early this morning. There were a couple reports of wind damage with the first round, thanks to 50-60 mph wind gusts. Heavy rain was the main concern with storms last night. In fact, 24 hour rainfall totals were as high as 4" to 7" in parts of SE Minnesota. Some areas north and east of La Crosse picked up 2" to 4"+. The immediate La Crosse area saw around 1.00" to 1.50" of rain.

The heavy rain caused flooding and flash flooding early this morning, with numerous reports of street flooding, water running over roads, rapid rises on creeks and streams and debris on roads. Please use caution on the roads this morning, especially in NW Fillmore County and around the Rochester area... where FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are in place through mid-morning. NEVER drive through flooded areas.

Much of today will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Still humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s. There's a slight chance of more storms later today into early this evening, especially in southern parts of the viewing area.

Mild and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70F. Expect partly cloudy skies with patchy fog possible late, thanks to recent rainfall and light winds.

It's going to be downright hot and humid this weekend as a dome of high pressure expands north into the Upper Midwest. Expect highs in the low 90s, perhaps even mid 90s in warmer valley locations (such as the La Crosse airport). It will also be quite humid with dew points potentially in the low-mid 70s. This could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the 95-105F range during peak heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Be prepared for this heat if you have outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks, stay cool and drink plenty of water. It looks mainly dry this weekend with t-storm chances tracking over the top of the ridge to our north and west. A cool front will approach our area from the northwest later Sunday bringing at least a slight chance of showers and t-storms by Sunday evening.

Looking Ahead... That cool front looks like it could stall across the region Monday and Tuesday, perhaps even Wednesday as well. This will cause periodic chances for showers and t-storms all three days. These won't be all day rain events, but keep that rain gear handy. It will still be rather humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

High pressure will then try to nudge that front to our south, so as of now, Thursday the 4th of July still looks mainly dry with seasonably warm temps in the mid 80s. Friday looks dry as well with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers and t-storms are possible next Saturday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend... but stay cool. -Bill Graul

