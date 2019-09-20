Showers/T-Storms Saturday

RIVER FLOOD WARNING until further notice for the Kickapoo River for La Farge... all the way downstream through Steuben. Minor to moderate flooding expected.

A warm front is located over northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. Meanwhile, a potent cool front sits over the Dakotas. We are in between these two fronts which puts us in the warm sector of our storm system. As a result, we can expect a relatively muggy Friday night. There is a slight chance we could see a stray shower or t-storm pop through sunset Friday. After that, look for a mostly clear sky Friday night. Overnight lows will only fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s.

A good chance of scattered showers and t-storms arrives Saturday as a cool front sweeps west to east across the region. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s, but it will still remain humid until the front tracks through. It will also be breezy with south winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph possible. The overall severe threat is quite limited due to plenty of clouds. However, if we can see a few hours of sunshine we could see a few stronger storms. A greater threat would be more pockets of heavy rain thanks to unusually high levels of moisture in the air. Look for showers and t-storms ot exit after midnight.

Sunday look cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid. Temps will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Average high this time of year is 72F)

Looking Ahead... Monday looks great to welcome in the start of "astronomical" Fall, with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Most of Tuesday looks dry, but isolated showers and t-storms will be possible with a weak frontal passage on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It will turn briefly cooler behind that front Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70F. Rain chances then return for Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb back into the middle 70s.

