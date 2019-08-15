Showers/Storm Late Tonight

We are watching a complex of showers and t-storms tracking into western Minnesota this evening. These showers and storms will move into the area late tonight, but will be in a weakening state, so the chance of severe weather tonight looks low. Out ahead of that complex, there could be a stray shower or two through sunset, but the main action will arrive later tonight. Look for lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. A few of our cooler locations could see lows in the middle 50s.

There could be a few lingering showers tomorrow morning, but some sun should make an appearance by afternoon. Look for highs to range from the middle 70s to lower 80s. We can expect a clear sky Friday night.

Looking Ahead... Saturday looks dry at this point with seasonable highs in the low-mid 80s, under partly sunny skies. A better chance of showers and t-storms arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will feel more humid Sunday with a slight chance of showers and t-storms during the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Next week will start warm and humid with highs well into the 80s Monday and Tuesday. We'll see a small chance of rain both days. It appears the last half of the workweek looks cooler and less humid as highs fall back into the lower to middle 80s.

