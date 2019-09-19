Showers & T-Storms With Heavy Rain This Morning

High Today: 82F / Low Tonight: 67F - Last updated Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 8:55 AM...

ALERT DAY - due to heavy rain and flooding threat through about midday.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS until 10:00 a.m. for Southern Fillmore County... and parts of Monroe & Vernon Counties until 12:15 p.m. These areas have seen anywhere from 2" to 5"+ of rain overnight and this morning... causing flash flooding and rapid rises on area streams and rivers. Please use caution in these areas and NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until Noon for Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford & Richland Counties.

RIVER FLOOD WARNING until further notice for the Kickapoo River for Ontario... all the way downstream through Steuben. Major flooding possible around Ontario, then minor to moderate flooding in all other locations.

Unfortunately another round of heavy rain impacted much of the region overnight and this morning. There have been rainfall reports in the 1" to 5"+ range, including anywhere from .50" to 1.50" in the La Crosse area. The ground was still rather saturated from the heavy rain last week and this is why more flooding is occurring in some areas this morning.

Showers and t-storms will gradually diminish toward midday, with just a slight chance of scattered showers and t-storms this afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, but still fairly warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Slight chance of showers and t-storms tonight. Mild and muggy with lows in the 60s. More clouds than sun Friday with a slight chance of showers and t-storms. Very warm and humid with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Good chance of scattered showers and t-storms Saturday as a cold front sweeps east across the region. Not quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F, but still humid until the front tracks through.

Temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels Sunday under partly sunny and breezy conditions. We could see a stray shower, especially in the morning, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

It's looking more seasonable for much of next week with highs Monday through Friday mainly in the 70-75F range, with lows in the 50s. It also looks mainly dry during that stretch. Exceptions will be a slight chance of showers and t-storms later Tuesday or Tuesday night... then later in the week centered around Friday.

Try to stay dry today... and have a good Thursday! -Bill Graul

