Showers & T-Storms Tonight

We are watching a cool front slowly crossing Minnesota. This front will produce another round of showers and t-storms that will affect much of the area tonight. The latest data suggests they will form between 8 PM and 11 PM, then slowly drop southeast through the night. Severe weather is possible with some of the stronger storms, but the threat is quite limited. Of more concern will be the potential for more heavy rainfall. Rain totals tonight could range between 1" and 2" with heavier amounts possible in stronger storms. This could lead to rises on area rivers, ponding of water in low spots and urban areas, or even localized flash flooding. The area most at risk would be across parts of Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Allamakee Counties, where over 5" of rain fell last week. Look for lows in the lower to middle 60s in the north and the middle 60s to near 70F in the south.

Showers and t-storms could linger into early Thursday before ending. We could see a stray t-shower later in the day. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead... We'll see another chance of more showers and t-storms Friday, but higher rain chances arrive late Friday night into Saturday as a strong cool front moves through the region. Again, we could see some stronger storms and more heavy rain, especially Saturday. It will remain warm and rather humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s through Saturday.

Temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels Sunday under partly sunny and breezy conditions. We could see a stray shower, but most areas will remain dry.

It's looking more seasonable for much of next week with highs Monday through Thursday mainly in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. It also looks mainly dry during that stretch. An exception will be a slight chance of showers and t-storms later Tuesday into Wednesday as another cool front tracks through the area.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.