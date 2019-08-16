Showers Shift East By Mid-AM, Otherwise Mostly to Partly Cloudy

High Today: 80F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

A disturbance caused scattered showers and isolated t-storms to track east across the region overnight and into this morning. The showers will shift east and out of our viewing area by mid-morning. Otherwise, expect mostly to partly cloudy skies today with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will shift to the west this afternoon and increase into the 10-20 mph range.

Becoming mostly clear tonight with areas of fog possible late. Lows tonight will range from the low-mid 50s (north/east) to the low 60s.

Areas of fog possible early Saturday, then sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Chance of showers and t-storms after midnight Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, with increasing humidity as well.

Scattered showers and t-storms could linger into Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be fairly warm and humid Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Warm and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs well into the 80s. Monday looks dry at this point, with a chance of showers and t-storms late Monday night into Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be less humid and not quite as warm with highs around 80F. This will make for a couple of really nice days!

Slight chances for showers and t-storms return for Friday and Saturday with highs back in the low-mid 80s. More humid by Saturday as well.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

