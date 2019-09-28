Showers and T-Storms Possible this Weekend

A cool front will cross the area Friday evening. This will take any remaining showers and isolated t-storms and push them south of the area early Friday evening. The rest of the night looks cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 40s in the north, with the southern half of the viewing area seeing lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s. While these readings may sound cool, they are actually where we are supposed to be this time of year.

It's still looking dry Saturday for the big Maple Leaf parade in La Crosse and Cranfest in Warrens. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs again in the mid-upper 60s. Winds will be from the N/NE 5-10 mph. Overall, not a bad day for a parade!

A warm front will move into the region Saturday night and bring a chance of showers and t-storms. There is a slight chance we could see a stray storm early in the evening, but the highest chances will arrive after midnight. The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Humidity will increase as well, especially late in the day and into Sunday night.

Looking Ahead... Fasten the seatbelt for a roller-coaster ride in temps next week! It will be warmer and humid Monday with a chance of showers and t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s... well above average for late September!

A disturbance lifts northeast across the region Tuesday, bringing another good chance of showers and t-storms. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will continue into Wednesday before finally ending. It will be noticeably cooler by Wednesday with highs slipping to near 60.

Drier, but cooler weather takes over for Thursday and Friday with highs only around 60F. Lows will dip to around 40F in La Crosse Thursday night, and many locations will see lows in the 30s.

We'll have to keep an eye on the potential for locally heavy rainfall (possible flooding?) early next week, due to a frontal boundary stalling across the region from W/SW to E/NE. This also makes forecasting high temps for these days tricky, because they will be highly dependent on exactly where the front sets up... in addition to cloud cover and rain chances. Be sure to stay tuned for updates!

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.