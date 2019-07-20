Severe Weather Possible Friday Night

A significant severe weather event is ongoing across our far northern Counties this evening. A complex of severe t-storms will move across those areas this evening. They will produce wind gusts of 80 mph and very large hail. We are expecting the storms continue to congeal into a strong complex of storms that will race across central and northeastern Wisconsin tonight. The weather picture is a bit more unclear as you head south toward the I-90 corridor and points south. It is possible a line of strong to severe t-storms will develop along the tail of the larger complex, then sink southward overnight. Should this occur, much of the area along the I-90 corridor could see a period of strong to severe t-storms late tonight. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. In addition, torrential rainfall will occur and could lead to more flash flooding. However, we'll need to see how this evening's storms affect future storm development. Please stay weather aware tonight and make sure you have your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand!

Looking Ahead... A cold front will bring a few rounds of showers and storms on Saturday. It won't rain all day, but make sure to check the radar before heading out for any outdoor plans. With very warm, humid and unstable air in place, we could still see some isolated severe storms. Of bigger concern will be the chance at more pockets of heavy rain. As a result, we'll keep an ALERT DAY going through Saturday. Look for a high in the middle to upper 80s.

We'll see a chance of showers and t-storms through about midnight Saturday night.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but more importantly, cooler and drier air builds into the Upper Midwest. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Much of the week looks dry with hgihs in the lower to middle 80s, with a slight chance of rain by next Saturday.

