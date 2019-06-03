Seasonably Warm Today

High Today: 79F / Low Tonight: 63F - Last updated Monday, June 3, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

It was a pleasant Sunday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-mid 70s.

Today will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid 70s to around 80F under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will switch from the SE to S around 5-15 mph. Humidity will be low today.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Slight chance of showers and t-storms late, more likely toward Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to low-mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy and more humid Tuesday with a chance of showers and t-storms. Right now the best rain chances look to be in the morning... then again Tuesday night. There's a small chance for a few strong storms in parts of the area Tuesday night, with hail the main threat. I think we'll see plenty of dry time during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking Ahead... Small chance of showers and t-storms lingering into Wednesday, but most of the day should be dry. Thursday and Friday look dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will be fairly warm through the week with highs mainly in the low 80s.

Chance of scattered showers and t-storms on Saturday, perhaps lingering into part of Sunday as well. At this point it doesn't look like either day would be a washout, but you'll want that rain gear handy just in case. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday looks dry at this point, with just a small chance of t-showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, then around 80F Tuesday.

Have a good Monday and a great week ahead! -Bill Graul

