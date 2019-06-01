Scattered T-Storms Possible Friday Night

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. Water levels are also high on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers.

A cool front will move into the region Friday night, sparking scattered showers and t-storms. There is a marginal risk for severe t-storms Friday evening. This means that isolated severe storms are possible. The main threats are brief damaging wind gusts and hail up to 1.00" in diameter. The severe threat will lower once the sunsets and instability weakens. Most of the storms will be confined to our northern counties during the evening, while an isolated shower or storm is possible farther south. The best chance of showers and t-storms for the immediate La Crosse area arrives after about 5 AM Saturday morning. Look for lows Friday night to range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Showers and a few t-storms will be ongoing Saturday morning. We should see them exit by late morning. Sunshine will then return for the afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler as highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Looking Ahead... We'll see and cool night Saturday night as high pressure builds into the region. Look for lows in the middle and upper 40s.

Expect lots of sunshine Sunday with pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70F.

Monday will be another beautiful day with sun and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A frontal system will move across the region Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing a chance at more showers and t-storms. The best chance of rain with this system will be Tuesday night.

Once this system passes, look for a mainly dry and seasonably warm last half of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

